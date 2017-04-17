April 17 China Lodging Group Ltd:

* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017

* China lodging group ltd - occupancy rate for leased and owned hotels was 85 percent for quarter ended march 31 versus 82 percent for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Revpar in leased and owned hotels was rmb174 in q1 2017 versus rmb159 for quarter ended march 31, 2016