BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 7 China Medical (International) Group Ltd:
* On march 7, co entered into four separate share subscription agreements
* China medical (international) group ltd - "board is of opinion that group will continue as a going concern"
* Independent auditor issued its report with a disclaimer of opinion in respect of group's ability to continue as a going concern
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION