BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 China Medical & Healthcare Group Ltd :
* Vigor Online Offshore entered sale and purchase agreement with purchaser for sale of 4 billion shares of company
* Application has been to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 19 April 2017
* Vigor Online Offshore Limited is a substantial shareholder of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.