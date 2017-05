April 18 China Medical & Healthcare Group Ltd :

* Vigor Online Offshore entered into a deal for sale of 4 billion shares of co representing about 27.62% of issued share capital of co

* After completion of sale of sale shares under agreement, Vigor Online is expected to continue to hold 2.59 billion shares of co

* After completion of sale, Vigor Online is expected to continue to hold 2.59 billion shares of co representing approximately 17.90% of issued share capital of company