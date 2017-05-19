BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd:
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
* Company intends to use net proceeds of issue of bonds to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
