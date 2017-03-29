New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd :
* Fy loss attributable to owners rmb 751.2 million versus profit of rmb2.37 billion
* FY revenue from continuing operations of rmb 53.78 billion versus rmb 49.03 billion
* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of rmb0.089 per ordinary share for year ended 31 december 2016
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.