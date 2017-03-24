March 24 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd :

* Company entered into subscription agreement with cosco shipping financial

* Co proposes to conduct a non-public issuance of preference shares in domestic and offshore markets with an aggregate size of not more than RMB35 billion

* Cosco shipping financial proposes to subscribe for no more than 5 million offshore preference shares under this issuance

* Pursuant to subscription agreement, cosco shipping financial proposes to subscribe for preference shares , with a total amount of no more than rmb500 million