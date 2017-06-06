Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 6China Merchants Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QXJU3B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.