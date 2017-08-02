FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank updates on transfer of equity interest in China Merchants Finance Investment

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank Co Ltd

* ‍Announcement in relation to completion of change in equity interests​

* ‍Refers to announcement relating to change in equity interests of shareholder of China Merchants Bank Co​

* CMG completed procedures for change in industrial & commercial registration for transfer of its 90% equity interest in China Merchants Finance Investment

* CMG completed procedures for change in industrial & commercial registration for transfer of its 49% equity interest in yan qing investment Further company coverage:

