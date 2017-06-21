June 21 China Merchants Land Ltd
* Guangzhou Merchants entered into cooperation agreement
with guangdong poly and shanghai guanyi
* Deal for development of zengcheng land through jv company
* Jv co's registered capital of rmb100 million to be
contributed by guangzhou merchants (34%), guangzhou poly (33%)
and shanghai guanyi (33%)
* Guangzhou merchants shall procure jv company to execute a
contract with guangzhou land bureau
* Group's estimated share of total investment is
approximately rmb2.45 billion
