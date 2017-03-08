March 8 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 4 billion yuan worth of 2017 1st tranche perpetual subordinated bonds, each with a par value of 100 yuan and annual interest rate of 5.18 percent

* Says the bonds are with a term of 5+N and value date is Feb. 17

* Listing date is March 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TG6jnn

