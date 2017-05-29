BRIEF-Shanghai Shenda to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 29 China Metal International Holdings Inc
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement
* Amount of cash required to satisfy consideration payable for cancellation of scheme shares would be about hk$680.7 million
* China metal international holdings says an independent committee has been formed to recommend whether terms of proposal are "fair and reasonable"
* Scheme of arrangement involves reduction of issued share capital of co by cancellation of scheme shares
* An application has been made for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On may 31
* Says offer of cancellation price of hk$3.01 in cash for each share
* On assumption that outstanding share options were to be exercised before scheme record date,consideration for cancellation of scheme shares would be hk$696 million
* Will apply to stock exchange for withdrawal of listing of shares following scheme becoming effective
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28 for A share and July 3 for B share