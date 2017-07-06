FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 hours
BRIEF-China Mining Resources updates on petition involving an independent non-executive director
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Movie Review: Mom
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mom
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
MIDDLE EAST
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2017 / 2:08 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-China Mining Resources updates on petition involving an independent non-executive director

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - China Mining Resources Group Ltd

* Announces petition involving an independent non-executive director

* Reports change of information in respect of Chong Cha Hwa, an independent non-executive director of company

* Pursuant to announcement published by China Shanshui Cement, petition was issued by Asia Cement Corporation against Tianrui

* Petitioners alleged, that Tianrui, CSI & directors of China Shanshui conspired and caused China Shanshui to perform misconduct

* Board of directors of co considers that petition will not have any effect on business and operations of company and group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.