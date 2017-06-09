BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.41 billion) tier-2 capital bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t1Ai14
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7963 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC