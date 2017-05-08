BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd
* Wang Sing has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer
* Chen Guogang has been appointed as chief executive officer of company with effect from 8 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.