June 15 China Molybdenum Co Ltd

* Clarification announcement in relation to media report

* Noted certain media report regarding company giving up its acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran Inc

* As disclosed in announcement dated 17 Nov 2016, acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. has been completed