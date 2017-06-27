Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 28 China National Culture Group Ltd :
* Announces disposal of listed securities
* Deal for a gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$34.9 million
* Disposed on-market of a total of 1.63 billion CJH shares at an average price of HK$0.021 per CJH share
* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognise a realised loss of about HK$283.7 million for year ending 31 March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
