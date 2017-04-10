BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 China National Culture Group Ltd :
* Expected to record net realised and unrealised loss on financial assets held for trading of about HK$122.2 million for fy ended 31 March 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2oXbDfI) Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement