BRIEF-Fiducial Office Solutions H1 revenue eur 95.5 million
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 28 China National Culture Group Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$64.6 million versus HK$38.1 million
* Loss for year and attributable to owners of company HK$263.4 million versus profit of HK$123.3 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.