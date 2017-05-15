May 15 China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000

* Unaudited loss attributable HK$6.1 million for three months ended 31 March 2017, a decrease of about HK$293,000