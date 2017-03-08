BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 China New Borun Corp
* Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue fell 26.5 percent to RMB 513.5 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue down about 3.4 percent
* Qtrly loss per american depositary share $0.06
* Revenue for Q1 of 2017 will be in range of $67.8 million to $72.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.