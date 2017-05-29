May 29 China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd

* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors

* Convertible bonds are convertible into shares at initial conversion price of hk$0.24 per conversion share

* Cofco Capital (Hong Kong) Co. has agreed to subscribe for convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of hk$100 million

* Proceeds from issue are currently intended to be applied to potential acquisition of new fishing-related business