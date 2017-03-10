BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd
* Respective equity transfer agreements were entered into between Shanghai Gold Bund and China Oceanwide Property Sino
* China Oceanwide Property International to acquire 12% equity interest in Shanghai Gang Lu from Shanghai Gold Bund at a for RMB130.7 million
* China Oceanwide Property Sino to acquire 20% equity interest in Shanghai Pu Gang from Shanghai Gold Bund at RMB76.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )