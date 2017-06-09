BRIEF-Premium Leisure appoints Raquel-Santos as president/CEO
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
June 9 China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd:
* Updates on litigation involving a subsidiary of company in indonesia
* Board is of view that pt mabar has properly acquired indonesian land and that KPN has no basis to commence litigation
* Currently unable to predict outcome of appeal with certainty
* Pt Mabar is currently seeking legal advice in relation to appeal
* Board, for time being, could not estimate ultimate impact of litigation on group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday challenged a surprise decision by South Australia state to impose its own tax on banks, amid investor fears his federal government's bank levy could unleash a wave of new imposts on lenders.