BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement in relation to open tender process for public sale of 12% and 20% equity interests in Shanghai Gang Lu and Shanghai Pu Gang
* Unit submitted an application to bid for equity interests at consideration of RMB130.7 million and RMB 76.4 million
* COPIDL and COPSL received confirmations from Shanghai United Assets and equity exchange to become successful bidders for acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.