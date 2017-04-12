New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 China Oil & Gas Group Ltd:
* China Oil & Gas-issuance Of US$350,000,000 4.625 pct Senior Notes Due 2022
* On 11 April 2017, co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley in connection with notes issue
* Gross proceeds of notes issue, before deduction of underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses, will amount to US$350 million
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.