May 22 China Online Education Group

* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 179 million to RMB 184 million

* Qtrly net revenues increased by 121.0% year-over-year

* Net operating cash flow reached RMB30.5 million in quarter

* Q1 gross billings were RMB325.1 million (US$47.2 million), a 110.1% increase from RMB154.8 million for Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net revenues were RMB159.5 million (US$23.2 million), a 121.0% increase from RMB72.2 million for Q1 of 2016

* Sees Q2 gross billings to be between RMB 352 million to RMB 359 million

* Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for Q1 of 2017 was RMB7.05 (US$1.05)

* Non-Gaap net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for Q1 of 2017 was RMB6.30 (US$0.90)