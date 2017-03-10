BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd :
* Company entered into a facility agreement with a Bank
* Loan facility up to HK$600 million which can be increased to HK$1 billion in accordance with facility agreement
* Term of facility is 60 months commencing from date of facility agreement
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue