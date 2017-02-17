Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :
* Cpic-announcement Relating To Premium Income
* Accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance for Jan was RMB 40.337 billion
* Accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Property Insurance Co for Jan was RMB10.983 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.