* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports full year 2016 financial results

* China Pharma Holdings-recent net loss results put co in unfavorable position for potential renewal of "national high-tech enterprise" status in 2017

* China Pharma Holdings Inc - company has decided not to renew national high-tech enterprise status

* China Pharma Holdings- tax rate for 2017 and foreseeable future will be 25 percent as result of decision to not renew national high-tech enterprise status