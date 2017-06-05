June 6 China Public Procurement Ltd-

* Company and ngongfull science and technology limited entered into subscription agreement

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from issue of subscription shares estimated to be about hk$69.4 million and hk$68.5 million

* Proposes share consolidation on basis that every 10 existing shares of hk$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of hk$0.1 each

* ‍Ngongfull science and technology has agreed to subscribe for 2.29 billion shares of co ​at hk$0.0303 per share ‍​