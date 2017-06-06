BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6 China Public Procurement Ltd :
* Announces subscription of new shares under general mandate
* Company and Ngongfull Science And Technology ltd entered into subscription agreement
* Net proceeds from issue of subscription shares is estimated to be approximately HK$68.5 million
* Proposes share consolidation on basis of every 10 existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.1 each
* Ngongfull Science and Technology to subscribe for 2.3 billion shares at subscription price of HK$0.0303 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.