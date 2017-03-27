BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd
* Board has proposed to distribute 2016 final dividend of rmb0.10 per share
* Fy revenue rmb 29.40 billion versus rmb 23.95 billion
* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders of company of rmb3.05 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing