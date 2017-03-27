March 27 China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd

* Board has proposed to distribute 2016 final dividend of rmb0.10 per share

* Fy revenue rmb 29.40 billion versus rmb 23.95 billion

* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders of company of rmb3.05 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22.1%