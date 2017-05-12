MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back before MSCI decision, Qatar hits post-crisis low
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend
May 12 China Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says its consortium wins bid for land sites for a combined 834.3 million yuan ($120.84 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qbEaMS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9039 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend
BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's central bank on Tuesday pushed more funds than expected from its three-month deposits into the economy to help cut borrowing costs, and said it was ready to ease further if below-target inflation persists.