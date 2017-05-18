BRIEF-Bookrunner says price guidance revised to between 4.2-4.6 euros in AIB IPO
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
May 18 China Reinsurance Group Corp-
* Aggregate premiums income from china continent property & casualty insurance for period from 1 january 2017 to 30 april 2017 rmb12,358 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.