March 21 China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd
* consolidated profit attributable to company's shareholders
in 2016 was rmb629 million
* fy profit after tax recorded an increase of 6.8%
year-on-year to rmb1,419 million
* board recommended a final dividend of rmb0.08 per share
* "group is determined to expand proportion of its mid- to
high-end beer products and canned beer products"
* Fy turnover of the group’s continuing operations reached
rmb28,694 million, representing an increase of 2.6%
* "benefit of CRSB acquisition has not been fully reflected
in 2016 but is expected to be fully reflected in 2017"
