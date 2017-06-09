BRIEF-Premium Leisure appoints Raquel-Santos as president/CEO
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
June 9 China Resources Land Ltd:
* For month ended 31 May 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday challenged a surprise decision by South Australia state to impose its own tax on banks, amid investor fears his federal government's bank levy could unleash a wave of new imposts on lenders.