BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
May 12 China Resources Pharmaceutical
* Entered into cr bank strategic cooperation agreement 2017 and cr trust strategic cooperation agreement 2017 with cr bank and cr trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)