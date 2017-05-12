BRIEF-Annexin Pharmaceuticals patent approved in the United States
* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES
May 12 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd -
* Entered into sales framework agreement 2017 with cr healthcare
* Deal for a term commencing on 12 may 2017 and ending on 31 december 2018
* Agreed to supply medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables to hospitals that are managed by cr healthcare Source text (bit.ly/2pryKzT) Further company coverage:
* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES
* ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES TO VOTE ON 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTY/SHR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)