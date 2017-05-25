May 25 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 1

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PVrBrp

