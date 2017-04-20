BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 China Sce Property Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement of co in respect of original notes
* Company proposes to conduct a further international offering of us$-denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.