Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 China Sce Property Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record a substantial increase in profit attributable to owners of parent for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result attributable to substantial increase in delivery of properties of group and its joint ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.