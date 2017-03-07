BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 China Sce Ppt-:
* Issuance Of US$200 million 5.875% senior notes due 2022
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
* Estimated net proceeds after deduction of underwriting discount and commissions and other estimated expenses will amount to US$197.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year