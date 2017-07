July 3 (Reuters) - China Security & Fire Co Ltd :

* Says 48,691,587 shares(3.8 percent stake) held by controlling shareholder, a Shenzhen-based investment company, were frozen by Guangzhou Yuexiu district people's court, equivalent to 3.8 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SkQsZD

