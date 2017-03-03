UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 3 China Security & Fire Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($173.99 million) commercial paper due to changes in market conditions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mA6z06
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)