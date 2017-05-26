BRIEF-BEP International says FY profit attributable HK$66.3 mln
* FY profit attributable hk$66.348 million versus hk$177.716 million
May 26 China Security & Fire Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on May 31
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qmL40Y
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares