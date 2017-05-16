BRIEF-AGRANA Beteiligungs Q1 EBIT up to EUR 69.8 million
* IN Q1 OF 2017|18 (1 MARCH TO 31 MAY 2017), AGRANA IMPROVED ITS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FROM EUR 47.0 MILLION IN Q1 2016|17 TO EUR 69.8 MILLION
May 16 National Grain Trade Center
* China sells 423,087 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves on Tuesday, at an average price of 2,522 yuan ($366.36) per tonne
* Sale represents 14.24 percent of 2,970,555 tonnes of wheat available at the auction
($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 million of company’s 2018 convertible senior notes