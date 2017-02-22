BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group says Full Times Investment enters agreement with Noble One Investments
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
Feb 22 CEC Corecast Corp Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder China Shipbuilding Industry Corp has no further plan to inject assets to the company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mkFSIH
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 483,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO