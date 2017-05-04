BRIEF-Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for delivery of CIGS production lines
* Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for the delivery of CIGS production lines in a single-digit million range
May 4 China Shipping Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says it has changed company name to Cosco Shipping Technology Co Ltd
