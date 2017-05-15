BRIEF-Banco Popular Espanol names Rodrigo Echenique as chairman
* BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL NAMES RODRIGO ECHENIQUE AS CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 China Sichuan Coal Industry Group Llc said on Monday, according to the country's forex trading platform:
* It failed to make principal payments on five-year medium-term notes worth of 500 million yuan ($72.51 million) due on May 15 ($1 = 6.8955 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL NAMES RODRIGO ECHENIQUE AS CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.